BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.26. 47,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.75. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

