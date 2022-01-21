BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,021 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.07. 8,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,311. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $92.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

