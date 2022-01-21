Sun Life Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.73. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,401. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $140.25 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.30. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

