BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 32 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.12. The stock had a trading volume of 606,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,996. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

