Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 502,851 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sun Life Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,759,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 8.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $139,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 114,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 364,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,041 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

