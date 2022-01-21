330,466 Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 330,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $1,720,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

