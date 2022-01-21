Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Stantec were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Stantec by 2.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 298,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 97.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Stantec by 425.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 105,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 85,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 30.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 35.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 236,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

STN opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

