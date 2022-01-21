Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $463.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $436.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.33 and a 200-day moving average of $437.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.04.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.