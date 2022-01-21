Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,391,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $306.70 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

