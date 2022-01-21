Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 19,834 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

