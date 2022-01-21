Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.16 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

