Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after buying an additional 250,325 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,472,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after buying an additional 226,437 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRG opened at $38.55 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

