National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Trading Up 3.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) were up 3.9% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $45.68. Approximately 1,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 107,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter worth $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in National Bank in the second quarter worth $208,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

