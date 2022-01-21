Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $125.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

