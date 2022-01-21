Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FTMNF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

FTMNF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.87. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

