Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $439.90. 4,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,228,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

