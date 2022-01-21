Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 29.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 317,700 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 50.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 43.7% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $134.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

