Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $28,061,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $29,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 206,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $103.43 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.