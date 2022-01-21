Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE OGN opened at $31.82 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.