Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.