E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.61 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

