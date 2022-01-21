E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of -139.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.