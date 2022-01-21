Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,552 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $130,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.12. 10,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

