CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $102.60. 131,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,783. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

