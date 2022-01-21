Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,533,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,010.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $785.00 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,233.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,309.73.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.