E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $525,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $58,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.82.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.