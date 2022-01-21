CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys Shares of 71,720 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA opened at $37.93 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.32 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -108.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $1,491,540 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

