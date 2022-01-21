VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.45

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 31516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $435,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,676,282.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

