Crust (CRU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009503 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063515 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00435803 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

