Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLLNY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($76.14) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.45. 1,169,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

