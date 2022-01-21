89,086 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Purchased by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 89,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

SWTX stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

