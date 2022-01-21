53,055 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $106.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

