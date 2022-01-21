Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

