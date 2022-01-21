Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion and a PE ratio of -13.08.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

