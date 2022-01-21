Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $75,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $244.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.11. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.09 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

