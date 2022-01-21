PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.95

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $175.95 and last traded at $175.61, with a volume of 427905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.96.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acas LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.