Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,516. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.88. Discovery has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

