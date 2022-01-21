Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.40

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 3165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

