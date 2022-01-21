Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.58

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.58 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 27548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.86.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 11,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $728,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

