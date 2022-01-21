GAP (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.72

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 63231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

