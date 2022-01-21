Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 735,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.