CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $8.78 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Option Care Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $3,760,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.6% in the third quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 275,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $2,955,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $22.37 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

