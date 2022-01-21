OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $90,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,623 shares of company stock worth $14,009,470 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

