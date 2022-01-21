OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,468 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

