4,764 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

