PSI Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $175.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.38. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

