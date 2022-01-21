PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EQRR stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

