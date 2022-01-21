PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 276.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CLIX opened at $52.88 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a twelve month low of $52.53 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

