810 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

