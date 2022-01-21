PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIVG opened at $37.93 on Friday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

